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2010 Chrysler Sebring
Touring
2010 Chrysler Sebring
Touring
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
170,756KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CC5FV0AN156780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,756 KM
Vehicle Description
Sebring Limited
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
P215/55R18 all-season touring BSW tires
3.5L HO MPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Body Colour Moulding
MP3 Capability
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
PWR SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE FEATURE
26B TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS
HANDS-FREE CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone SIRIUS satellite radio w/(1) year SIRIUS subscription service UConnect phone w/voice command (6) Boston Acoustics speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2010 Chrysler Sebring