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Sebring Limited

2010 Chrysler Sebring

170,756 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Chrysler Sebring

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14062392

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Touring

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
170,756KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CC5FV0AN156780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Sebring Limited

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
P215/55R18 all-season touring BSW tires
3.5L HO MPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Body Colour Moulding
MP3 Capability
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
PWR SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE FEATURE
26B TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS
HANDS-FREE CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone SIRIUS satellite radio w/(1) year SIRIUS subscription service UConnect phone w/voice command (6) Boston Acoustics speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

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1-888-317-2537

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2010 Chrysler Sebring