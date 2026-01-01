$18,402+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - FULLY LOADED - SK SUV
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - FULLY LOADED - SK SUV
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$18,402
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 197940
- Mileage 157,167 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
Accident Free! - Regularly Maintained - SK Vehicle
This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier is a fully-loaded SUV that blends upscale comfort, confident capability, and everyday practicality in one sharp package. Finished in Mosaic Black Metallic with Jet Black perforated leather, it has a refined look that feels just as at home downtown as it does on the highway. The 2.0L turbo engine and 9-speed automatic transmission deliver smooth power, while the all-wheel drive system adds extra confidence through Saskatchewans changing seasons. Inside, you will appreciate the comfort of heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel, making every drive more enjoyable year-round. Premium touches like navigation, a power moonroof, wireless charging, Bose sound, and the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system with an 8-inch HD touchscreen create a modern and connected cabin. Safety and convenience are also front and centre, with features like adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree HD surround vision camera, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind zone alert, and forward collision alert. The power liftgate, keyless open and start, remote start, and driver memory settings make daily life easier in all the right ways. This Equinox also comes accident free, has been regularly maintained, and is a local Saskatchewan vehicle, giving you added peace of mind. For those looking for a premium compact SUV with strong features, excellent comfort, and a clean history, this Equinox Premier is a standout choice at Saskatoon Auto Connection.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Confidence & Convenience II Package
- Premier True North Edition
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Wireless Charging
- Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- 7-Speaker Bose Premium Sound System
- 360-Degree HD Surround Vision Camera
- Rear Park Assist
- Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning
- Safety Alert Seat
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- Forward Collision Alert
- IntelliBeam Auto High-Beam Headlamps
- Power Liftgate
- Keyless Open & Start w/ Passive Entry & Push-Button Start
- Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System w/ 8-Inch HD Touchscreen
- Built-In 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- LED Headlamps & Taillamps
- Fog Lamps
- 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine
Exterior Colour: Mosaic Black Metallic
Interior Colour: Jet Black Perforated Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2019_equinox.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
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Power Options
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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306-373-8800 EXT.1