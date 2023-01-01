$29,876+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL AWD - AWD - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - ACCIDENT FREE
2019 Ford Edge
SEL AWD - AWD - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$29,876
+ taxes & licensing
78,485KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J97KBC39510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C39510
- Mileage 78,485 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
8" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
2 Smart-Charging USB Ports
10-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Dual Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Remote Engine Start
Smart Access Doors
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
Privacy Glass
Body Colour Sideview Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals
Roof Rails
LED Fog Lamps
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Braking System
Lane Keep Assist
Driver Alert System
Reverse Camera with Reverse Sensing System
Cross Traffic Alert
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
250hp/ 280lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Ford Edge