2019 Ford Edge
SEL - AWD, Remote Start, Heated Seats
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,783 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2019 Ford Edge SEL - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Edge SEL, 4D Sport Utility, EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, White, Cloth, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Edge SEL has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford SEL Edge EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
