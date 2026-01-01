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2019 Ford F-150

308,923 KM

Details

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT CREW 4WD 5.0L V8

Watch This Vehicle
14180467

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT CREW 4WD 5.0L V8

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

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Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
308,923KM
VIN 1FTEW1E51KFB92785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 308,923 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

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306-242-XXXX

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306-242-1744

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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2019 Ford F-150