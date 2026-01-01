$15,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT CREW 4WD 5.0L V8
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT CREW 4WD 5.0L V8
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
308,923KM
VIN 1FTEW1E51KFB92785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 308,923 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Mid City Auto Centre
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Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2019 Ford F-150