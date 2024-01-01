2019 Nissan Murano

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>All Wheel Drive<br><br>Semi-Aniline Leather Seats with Contrast Micro-Piping for Seat, Door, and Console Inserts<br>Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>Leather Wrapped Shift Knob<br>Heated & Cooled Front Seats<br>Heated Rear Seats<br>8-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Panoramic Moonroof<br>NissanConnect 8 Touch-Screen Display<br>Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto<br>Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 6 Months Free Subscription<br>Bose 11 Speaker Audio System Including Dual Subwoofers<br>Auxiliary/ USB Input<br>USB-C Port<br>Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column<br>Memory Seat Settings<br>Power Windows<br>Power Mirrors<br>Power Locks<br>Push To Start<br>Air Conditioning<br>Automatic Dual Zone Climate Controls<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Power Liftgate<br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Nissan Intelligent Keyless Entry<br>Privacy Glass<br>Fog Lamps<br>Heated Mirrors<br>Roof Rails<br>LED Headlights with LED Signature Daytime Running Lights<br>LED Taillights<br>Chrome Door Handles<br>20 Dark Hyper Silver Aluminum-Alloy Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Blind Spot Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking<br>Intelligent Forward Collision Warning<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Intelligent Lane Intervention<br>Reverse Camera<br>360 Degree Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Universal Garage Door Opener<br>Traction and Stability Control<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>All Wheel Drive<br>3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine<br>260hp/ 240lb-ft Torque<br>Automatic Transmission<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</div>

2019 Nissan Murano

99,692 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum - AWD - BOSE - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum - AWD - BOSE - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10970219
  2. 10970219
  3. 10970219
  4. 10970219
  5. 10970219
  6. 10970219
  7. 10970219
  8. 10970219
  9. 10970219
  10. 10970219
  11. 10970219
  12. 10970219
  13. 10970219
  14. 10970219
  15. 10970219
  16. 10970219
  17. 10970219
  18. 10970219
  19. 10970219
  20. 10970219
  21. 10970219
  22. 10970219
  23. 10970219
  24. 10970219
  25. 10970219
  26. 10970219
  27. 10970219
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
99,692KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2MS9KN115389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 115389
  • Mileage 99,692 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

Semi-Aniline Leather Seats with Contrast Micro-Piping for Seat, Door, and Console Inserts
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
8-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Panoramic Moonroof
NissanConnect 8" Touch-Screen Display
Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 6 Months Free Subscription
Bose 11 Speaker Audio System Including Dual Subwoofers
Auxiliary/ USB Input
USB-C Port
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Dual Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Nissan Intelligent Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Heated Mirrors
Roof Rails
LED Headlights with LED Signature Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Chrome Door Handles
20" Dark Hyper Silver Aluminum-Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Lane Intervention
Reverse Camera
360 Degree Camera
Parking Sensors
Adaptive Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine
260hp/ 240lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 GT - AWD - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Mazda CX-9 GT - AWD - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - ACCIDENT FREE 147,004 KM $27,940 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE - BLUETOOTH - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE - BLUETOOTH - LOCAL VEHICLE 127,613 KM $20,333 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium - AWD - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium - AWD - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - ACCIDENT FREE 84,478 KM $25,468 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Murano