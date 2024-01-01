$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Murano
Platinum - AWD - BOSE - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
2019 Nissan Murano
Platinum - AWD - BOSE - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
99,692KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2MS9KN115389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 115389
- Mileage 99,692 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive
Semi-Aniline Leather Seats with Contrast Micro-Piping for Seat, Door, and Console Inserts
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
8-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Panoramic Moonroof
NissanConnect 8" Touch-Screen Display
Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 6 Months Free Subscription
Bose 11 Speaker Audio System Including Dual Subwoofers
Auxiliary/ USB Input
USB-C Port
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Dual Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Nissan Intelligent Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Heated Mirrors
Roof Rails
LED Headlights with LED Signature Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Chrome Door Handles
20" Dark Hyper Silver Aluminum-Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Lane Intervention
Reverse Camera
360 Degree Camera
Parking Sensors
Adaptive Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine
260hp/ 240lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
