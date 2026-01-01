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2019 RAM 1500 Classic

154,955 KM

Details Features

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle
14186222

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
154,955KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT2KS649035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 154,955 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

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306-934-XXXX

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306-934-1455

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$28,997

+ taxes & licensing>

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2019 RAM 1500 Classic