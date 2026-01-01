$28,997+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Crew Cab
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Crew Cab
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,997
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
154,955KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT2KS649035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 154,955 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 154,955 KM $28,997 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 2500 Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box 190,723 KM $45,997 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2DR SAHARA 149,511 KM $21,997 + tax & lic
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
$28,997
+ taxes & licensing>
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2019 RAM 1500 Classic