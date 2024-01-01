Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford Escape

31,486 KM

Details Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

  1. 1707844762
  2. 1707844762
  3. 1707844753
  4. 1707844752
  5. 1707844754
  6. 1707844753
  7. 1707844753
  8. 1707844754
  9. 1707844754
  10. 1707844753
  11. 1707844754
  12. 1707844754
  13. 1707844755
  14. 1707844754
  15. 1707844754
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
31,486KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9F64LUB35069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,486 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum 87,717 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 122,000 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 RAM 1500 173,035 KM $28,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape