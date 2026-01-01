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2020 Marlon XPLORE II SXS DECK

Details

$13,997

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Marlon XPLORE II SXS DECK

SM16L Fishing Boat 30HP YAMAHA

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14341316

2020 Marlon XPLORE II SXS DECK

SM16L Fishing Boat 30HP YAMAHA

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Excellent Condition
VIN YKR00465A020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Fishing Boat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # GL6255
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

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306-934-XXXX

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306-934-1455

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$13,997

+ taxes & licensing>

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2020 Marlon XPLORE II SXS DECK