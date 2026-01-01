$13,997+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Marlon XPLORE II SXS DECK
SM16L Fishing Boat 30HP YAMAHA
2020 Marlon XPLORE II SXS DECK
SM16L Fishing Boat 30HP YAMAHA
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,997
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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Excellent Condition
VIN YKR00465A020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Fishing Boat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # GL6255
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
$13,997
+ taxes & licensing>
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2020 Marlon XPLORE II SXS DECK