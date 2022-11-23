$36,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV - AWD, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Warning
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$36,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9346852
- Stock #: 4850A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,902 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2020 Nissan Rogue SV Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Rogue SV, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, Blue, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Rogue SV has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Nissan SV Rogue 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.