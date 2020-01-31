Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

306-373-6682

  1. 1583078799
  2. 1583078799
  3. 1583078799
  4. 1583078799
  5. 1583078799
  6. 1583078799
  7. 1583078799
  8. 1583078799
  9. 1583078799
  10. 1583078799
  11. 1583078799
  12. 1583078799
  13. 1583078799
  14. 1583078799
  15. 1583078799
  16. 1583078799
  17. 1583078799
  18. 1583078799
  19. 1583078799
  20. 1583078799
Contact Seller

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 250KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4672134
  • Stock #: B351
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE3LP040682
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WWW.NOVAAUTOCENTRE.COMINFO@NOVAAUTOCENTRE.COM(306)373-6682It actually has only 250 km only and yes it's 2020Financing Available 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • BSM
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Lane Departure
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

2015 Dodge Journey R/T
 107,600 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic
2010 Buick Enclave CX
 139,400 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler
 88,000 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Send A Message