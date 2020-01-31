Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WWW.NOVAAUTOCENTRE.COMINFO@NOVAAUTOCENTRE.COM(306)373-6682It actually has only 250 km only and yes it's 2020Financing Available

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Lane Departure Warning

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

BSM

WiFi Hotspot

Lane Departure

Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.