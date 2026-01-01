$27,997+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford F-150
XLT FX4
2021 Ford F-150
XLT FX4
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,997
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
203,873KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E80MFC66649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,873 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
$27,997
+ taxes & licensing>
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2021 Ford F-150