$22,858+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Acadia
AT4 - AWD - TECH PKG - COOLED SEATS - 360 CAM - SK SUV
2021 GMC Acadia
AT4 - AWD - TECH PKG - COOLED SEATS - 360 CAM - SK SUV
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$22,858
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 198771
- Mileage 200,029 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
SK Vehicle - Lots of Features! - Excellent Condition
This 2021 GMC Acadia AT4 brings rugged style, confident capability, and premium comfort together in one well-rounded SUV, and this Saskatchewan-local example is ready for its next owner. Finished in Ebony Twilight Metallic with a Jet Black perforated leather interior, it has the bold presence and refined feel that make the AT4 stand out from the crowd. Active Torque Control AWD, a 3.6L V6 engine, and GMCs Traction Selection System help deliver surefooted performance in changing road and weather conditions, while Hill Start Assist and Descent Control add extra confidence behind the wheel. Inside, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, driver memory settings, and a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel create a cabin that is comfortable and convenient in every season. A Dual SkyScape moonroof opens up the interior with plenty of natural light, while navigation, the head-up display, and the 8-speaker Bose premium sound system elevate every drive. Safety and driver assistance are front and center with 360-degree HD Surround Vision, front and rear park assist, lane keep assist, lane change alert with side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, and a safety alert seat. Additional features like automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, and IntelliBeam auto high beams provide added peace of mind on busy streets and open highways alike. Practical touches such as a power liftgate, power-folding heated mirrors with memory, LED lighting, roof rails, and 17-inch gloss-black aluminum wheels make this Acadia as functional as it is attractive. For shoppers looking for a versatile, upscale SUV with all-weather capability and a strong feature list, this Acadia AT4 is an excellent fit.
Key Features:
- Active Torque Control All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Preferred Package
- Technology Package
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Head-Up Display (HUD)
- Navigation
- Dual SkyScape Moonroof
- 8-Speaker Bose Premium Sound System
- 360-Degree HD Surround Vision Camera
- Front & Rear Park Assist
- Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert
- Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Safety Alert Seat
- Following Distance Indicator
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- Forward Collision Alert
- IntelliBeam Auto High Beams
- Power Liftgate
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver's Memory
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Power-Folding Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Memory
- LED Headlamps & Taillamps
- LED Fog Lamps
- Roof Rails
- 17-Inch Gloss-Black Aluminum Wheels
- Traction Selection System
- Hill Start Assist & Descent Control
- 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior Colour: Jet Black Perforated Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.gmc.com/content/dam/gmc/na/us/english/index/about/download-brochures/2021-models/GMTK21CT000_2021_GMC%20Acadia_DIGITAL_12-22%20Update.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
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306-373-8800 EXT.1