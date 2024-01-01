$33,997+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Double Cab 147" Elevation
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,997
+ taxes & licensing
194,126KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTR9CEDXMZ233380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,126 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
2021 GMC Sierra 1500