2021 GMC Sierra 1500

194,126 KM

$33,997

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Double Cab 147" Elevation

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Double Cab 147" Elevation

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,997

+ taxes & licensing

194,126KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTR9CEDXMZ233380

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 194,126 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

$33,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2021 GMC Sierra 1500