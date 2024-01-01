$42,311+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - 4x4 - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - 4x4 - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$42,311
+ taxes & licensing
73,349KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXEN2MW691046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 691046
- Mileage 73,349 KM
Vehicle Description
Cold Weather Group:
Remote Start System
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Embroidered Sahara Emblem on Front Seats
Push-Start Ignition
Uconnect 4 Multimedia Centre w/ 7" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
USB-C Input
8-Speaker Sound System w/ Overhead Soundbar
7-Inch Full-Colour Driver Information Display
Manual Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic Halogen Headlamps & Fog Lamps
Black Freedom Top Modular Hardtop
Full-Framed Removable Doors
Side Steps
Body-Colour Fender Flares
Unique Front & Rear Bumpers w/ Silver Bezels
Skid Plates for Fuel Tank & Transfer Case
Front & Rear Tow Hooks
Heated Mirrors
20" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Hill Start Assist (HSA)
Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM)
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Performance Features:
Command-Trac 4x4 System
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine
270hp/ 295lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$42,311
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2021 Jeep Wrangler