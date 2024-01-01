2021 Jeep Wrangler

Menu
Cold Weather Group:

Remote Start System
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats


Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Embroidered Sahara Emblem on Front Seats
Push-Start Ignition
Uconnect 4 Multimedia Centre w/ 7 Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
USB-C Input
8-Speaker Sound System w/ Overhead Soundbar
7-Inch Full-Colour Driver Information Display
Manual Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic Halogen Headlamps & Fog Lamps
Black Freedom Top Modular Hardtop
Full-Framed Removable Doors
Side Steps
Body-Colour Fender Flares
Unique Front & Rear Bumpers w/ Silver Bezels
Skid Plates for Fuel Tank & Transfer Case
Front & Rear Tow Hooks
Heated Mirrors
20 Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Hill Start Assist (HSA)
Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM)
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener


Performance Features:

Command-Trac 4x4 System
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine
270hp/ 295lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

 This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation. 

 At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

73,349 KM

$42,311

Unlimited Sahara - 4x4 - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$42,311

73,349KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN2MW691046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 691046
  • Mileage 73,349 KM

Vehicle Description

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.


Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

