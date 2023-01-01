Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>All Wheel Drive<br><br>Leather Seats<br>Moonroof<br>2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>Automatic Transmission</div>

2021 Nissan Qashqai

28,600 KM

Details Description

$35,419

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SL - AWD - LEATHER - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SL - AWD - LEATHER - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$35,419

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
28,600KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1BW7MW435147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 435147
  • Mileage 28,600 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Moonroof
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2014 Ford Escape S - VERY LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Ford Escape S - VERY LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE 44,100 KM $16,427 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE 54,788 KM $27,712 + tax & lic
Used 2019 MINI Cooper 3-Door - LOW KMS - LEATHER - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 MINI Cooper 3-Door - LOW KMS - LEATHER - ACCIDENT FREE 38,823 KM $25,346 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,419

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Qashqai