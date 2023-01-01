Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Versa

59,514 KM

Details Description Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Versa

2021 Nissan Versa

S

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Versa

S

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

  1. 1698632088
  2. 1698632088
  3. 1698632088
  4. 1698632088
  5. 1698632088
  6. 1698632088
  7. 1698632088
  8. 1698632088
  9. 1698632088
  10. 1698632088
  11. 1698632088
  12. 1698632088
  13. 1698632088
  14. 1698632088
  15. 1698632088
  16. 1698632088
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
59,514KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605447
  • VIN: 3N1CN8DV0ML825616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available:
  • Good Credit
  • Bad Credit
  • New Comers
  • International Student 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 72,700 KM
$36,500 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 46,000 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape Tit...
 108,260 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory