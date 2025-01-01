Menu
2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux Fully Loaded SUV for Sale in Saskatoon, SK **4X4 MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES **FACTORY COMMAND START **CRUISE CONTROL **ALPINE STEREO **Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming VIN: 3C4NJDFB9NT181645 Mileage: 98,958 KM Exterior Color: Laser Blue Pearl Interior: Black Leather Vehicle Overview Step into comfort, style, and capability with this 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux, now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Finished in a striking Laser Blue Pearl exterior paired with a refined black leather interior, this SUV blends rugged Jeep heritage with modern luxury and advanced technology. With under 100,000 KM and in excellent condition, this Compass offers everything you need: performance, safety, comfort, and efficiency. Whether commuting in the city or tackling Saskatchewan backroads, this Latitude Lux delivers. Key Features of the 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux Performance & Capability 2.4L Tigershark® MultiAir® 4-Cylinder Engine 9-Speed Automatic Transmission All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capability for all-weather confidence Jeep® Selec-Terrain® Traction Management System Fuel-efficient performance for city and highway driving Exterior Highlights Laser Blue Pearl paint finish 18-inch Aluminum Wheels LED Reflector Headlamps & Taillamps Gloss Black Roof and Exterior Accents Heated Power Side Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicators Interior Comfort & Convenience Premium Black Leather Seating Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel 8-Way Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats for extra cargo flexibility Technology & Infotainment Uconnect® 5 with 10.1-inch Touchscreen Display Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Integration Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming Voice Command with Navigation USB Ports & Premium Audio System Safety & Driver Assistance ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Path Detection LaneSense® Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Advanced Airbag System & Electronic Stability Control Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport? At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in helping drivers across Saskatchewan find the right vehicle at the right price. With our in-house financing programs, we provide approvals for all types of credit whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit at all. Our goal is to get you behind the wheel quickly and stress-free. Test Drive the 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux Today Dont miss out on this 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux AWD in Laser Blue Pearl with black leather interior. This SUV is the perfect balance of luxury, technology, and Jeep capability. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK today to schedule your test drive and learn more about our financing solutions for every credit situation in Saskatchewan.

2022 Jeep Compass

98,958 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Compass

Altitude 4x4

13141192

2022 Jeep Compass

Altitude 4x4

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,958KM
VIN 3C4NJDFB9NT181645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Laser Blue Pearl (PBJ)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3343
  • Mileage 98,958 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux Fully Loaded SUV for Sale in Saskatoon, SK
**4X4 MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES
**FACTORY COMMAND START
**CRUISE CONTROL
**ALPINE STEREO
**Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
VIN: 3C4NJDFB9NT181645
Mileage: 98,958 KM
Exterior Color: Laser Blue Pearl
Interior: Black Leather

Vehicle Overview

Step into comfort, style, and capability with this 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux, now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Finished in a striking Laser Blue Pearl exterior paired with a refined black leather interior, this SUV blends rugged Jeep heritage with modern luxury and advanced technology.

With under 100,000 KM and in excellent condition, this Compass offers everything you need: performance, safety, comfort, and efficiency. Whether commuting in the city or tackling Saskatchewan backroads, this Latitude Lux delivers.

Key Features of the 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux

Performance & Capability

2.4L Tigershark® MultiAir® 4-Cylinder Engine

9-Speed Automatic Transmission

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capability for all-weather confidence

Jeep® Selec-Terrain® Traction Management System

Fuel-efficient performance for city and highway driving

Exterior Highlights

Laser Blue Pearl paint finish

18-inch Aluminum Wheels

LED Reflector Headlamps & Taillamps

Gloss Black Roof and Exterior Accents

Heated Power Side Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicators

Interior Comfort & Convenience

Premium Black Leather Seating

Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel

8-Way Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats for extra cargo flexibility

Technology & Infotainment

Uconnect® 5 with 10.1-inch Touchscreen Display

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Integration

Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming

Voice Command with Navigation

USB Ports & Premium Audio System

Safety & Driver Assistance

ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera

Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Path Detection

LaneSense® Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist

Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Advanced Airbag System & Electronic Stability Control

Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport?

At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in helping drivers across Saskatchewan find the right vehicle at the right price. With our in-house financing programs, we provide approvals for all types of credit whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit at all. Our goal is to get you behind the wheel quickly and stress-free.

Test Drive the 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux Today

Don't miss out on this 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux AWD in Laser Blue Pearl with black leather interior. This SUV is the perfect balance of luxury, technology, and Jeep capability.

Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK today to schedule your test drive and learn more about our financing solutions for every credit situation in Saskatchewan.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
HD Radio

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

