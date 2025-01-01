$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Compass
Altitude 4x4
2022 Jeep Compass
Altitude 4x4
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Laser Blue Pearl (PBJ)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3343
- Mileage 98,958 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux Fully Loaded SUV for Sale in Saskatoon, SK
**4X4 MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES
**FACTORY COMMAND START
**CRUISE CONTROL
**ALPINE STEREO
**Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
VIN: 3C4NJDFB9NT181645
Mileage: 98,958 KM
Exterior Color: Laser Blue Pearl
Interior: Black Leather
Vehicle Overview
Step into comfort, style, and capability with this 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux, now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Finished in a striking Laser Blue Pearl exterior paired with a refined black leather interior, this SUV blends rugged Jeep heritage with modern luxury and advanced technology.
With under 100,000 KM and in excellent condition, this Compass offers everything you need: performance, safety, comfort, and efficiency. Whether commuting in the city or tackling Saskatchewan backroads, this Latitude Lux delivers.
Key Features of the 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux
Performance & Capability
2.4L Tigershark® MultiAir® 4-Cylinder Engine
9-Speed Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capability for all-weather confidence
Jeep® Selec-Terrain® Traction Management System
Fuel-efficient performance for city and highway driving
Exterior Highlights
Laser Blue Pearl paint finish
18-inch Aluminum Wheels
LED Reflector Headlamps & Taillamps
Gloss Black Roof and Exterior Accents
Heated Power Side Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicators
Interior Comfort & Convenience
Premium Black Leather Seating
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats for extra cargo flexibility
Technology & Infotainment
Uconnect® 5 with 10.1-inch Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Integration
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
Voice Command with Navigation
USB Ports & Premium Audio System
Safety & Driver Assistance
ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Path Detection
LaneSense® Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Advanced Airbag System & Electronic Stability Control
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport?
At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in helping drivers across Saskatchewan find the right vehicle at the right price. With our in-house financing programs, we provide approvals for all types of credit whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit at all. Our goal is to get you behind the wheel quickly and stress-free.
Test Drive the 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux Today
Don't miss out on this 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude Lux AWD in Laser Blue Pearl with black leather interior. This SUV is the perfect balance of luxury, technology, and Jeep capability.
Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK today to schedule your test drive and learn more about our financing solutions for every credit situation in Saskatchewan.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Powertrain
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
Email Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-955-2111