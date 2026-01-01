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2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Series III
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Series III
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
99,636KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SJVGJ6NS101251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 99,636 KM
Vehicle Description
GRAND WAGONEER SERIES III
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Night Vision
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
Air Suspension
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 6.4L V8 (STD)
GVWR: 3 492 KG (7 700 LB) (STD)
Driver Monitoring
BODY-COLOUR ROOF -inc: Monotone Paint Application
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23W -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
WHEELS: 22" X 9" PAINTED ALUMINUM
GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK QUILTED PALERMO LEATHER-FACED SEATS
REAR-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: USB Video Port Seatback Video Screens Amazon Fire TV Built-In
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER-TOW PACKAGE -inc: Bright Tow Hooks Removable Rear Tow Hook Trailer Brake Control Trailer Hitch Zoom Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
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2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer