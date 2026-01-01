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GRAND WAGONEER SERIES III

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

99,636 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Series III

Watch This Vehicle
14187944

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Series III

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
99,636KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SJVGJ6NS101251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 99,636 KM

Vehicle Description

GRAND WAGONEER SERIES III

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Night Vision
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 6.4L V8 (STD)
GVWR: 3 492 KG (7 700 LB) (STD)
Driver Monitoring
BODY-COLOUR ROOF -inc: Monotone Paint Application
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23W -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
WHEELS: 22" X 9" PAINTED ALUMINUM
GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK QUILTED PALERMO LEATHER-FACED SEATS
REAR-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: USB Video Port Seatback Video Screens Amazon Fire TV Built-In
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER-TOW PACKAGE -inc: Bright Tow Hooks Removable Rear Tow Hook Trailer Brake Control Trailer Hitch Zoom Heavy Duty Engine Cooling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

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1-888-317-XXXX

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1-888-317-2537

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer