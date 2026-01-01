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2024 RAM 2500
Big Horn
2024 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
2,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR4DL7RG321665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 2,001 KM
Vehicle Description
2500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 4X2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
Bright Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 400-Watt Inverter
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Urethane Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH -inc: LED Taillamps
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Diesel E...
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages 6-Month SiriusXM Radio Service Selectable Tire Fill Alert For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Trailer Tow Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Con...
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.0" Display Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages 6-Month SiriusXM Radio Service Selectable Tire Fill Alert For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Trailer Tow Pages Disassociated Touchscre...
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Adaptive Steering System Full-Speed Forward Collision Warnin...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
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$CALL
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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2024 RAM 2500