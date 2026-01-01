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Promaster Tradesman

2026 RAM Cargo Van

52,554 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle
14529240

2026 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster TRADESMAN

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
52,554KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6MRVJGXTE165735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 52,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Promaster Tradesman

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Cargo Partition w/Sliding Window
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Side Wall Paneling - Lower
MOPAR CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
BLACK VINYL FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
MOPAR SIDE WALL PANELING U & L -inc: Side Wall Paneling - Lower
POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS -inc: Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Adjust Mirrors Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Underslung Tire Carrier
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rear Cargo LED Lamp
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22B TRADESMAN W/PASS SEAT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Passenger Bucket Seat
Cargo Storage Headliner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

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1-888-317-2537

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2026 RAM Cargo Van