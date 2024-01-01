Menu
New and Used Ford Escape for Sale in Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL - Leather Seats - SYNC 3 for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Ford Escape

SEL - Leather Seats - SYNC 3
$21,995 + tax & lic
149,714KM
Black
Budget Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL - Leather Seats - SYNC 3 for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Ford Escape

SEL - Leather Seats - SYNC 3
$23,995 + tax & lic
106,667KM
Tan
Platinum AutoSport

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Ford Escape

SE
$21,000 + tax & lic
113,000KM
White
Nova Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
$14,995 + tax & lic
217,121KM
Silver
Budget Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2017 Ford Escape

SE
$23,999 + tax & lic
60,400KM
White
Nova Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LEATHER for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2019 Ford Escape

SEL - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LEATHER
$24,996 + tax & lic
103,875KM
White
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL - AWD - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Ford Escape

SEL - AWD - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
$23,606 + tax & lic
104,375KM
Silver
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2019 Ford Escape SE Backup camera, Heated seats, Cruise control, Remote start for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2019 Ford Escape

SE Backup camera, Heated seats, Cruise control, Remote start
$24,995 + tax & lic
82,673KM
Grey
Platinum AutoSport

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE Backup camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Cruise control for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Ford Escape

SE Backup camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Cruise control
$22,995 + tax & lic
131,301KM
Silver
Platinum AutoSport

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
$21,995 + tax & lic
112,115KM
Blue
Village Auto Sales

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2017 Ford Escape

SE
SOLD
46,000KM
Grey
Nova Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2016 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium
$19,999 + tax & lic
108,260KM
White
Nova Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Ford Escape

SEL
$20,995 + tax & lic
138,698KM
Silver
Mid City Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Ford Escape

SE
$19,000 + tax & lic
188,788KM
White
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Ford Escape

SE
SOLD
111,360KM
White
Nova Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2006 Ford Escape Limited for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2006 Ford Escape

Limited
$4,995 + tax & lic
220,000KM
Black (Black)
Global Motors Inc

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2014 Ford Escape

SE
SOLD
136,000KM
Burgundy
Nova Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2017 Ford Escape

SE
SOLD
87,600KM
Gray
Nova Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2013 Ford Escape

SE
SOLD
141,600KM
Black
Nova Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2015 Ford Escape

SE
SOLD
86,100KM
Silver
Nova Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2014 Ford Escape

SE
SOLD
123,000KM
White
Nova Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2015 Ford Escape

SE
SOLD
47,600KM
Red
Nova Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2013 Ford Escape

SEL
SOLD
95,500KM
Silver
Nova Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2014 Ford Escape S for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2014 Ford Escape

S
SOLD
62,550KM
Blue
Nova Auto Centre

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2017 Ford Escape

SE
$CALL + tax & lic
62,630KM
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Saskatoon, SK

