New and Used Ford Escape for Sale in Saskatoon, SK
Showing 1-25 of 25
2018 Ford Escape
SEL - Leather Seats - SYNC 3
$21,995 + tax & lic
149,714KM
Black
Budget Auto Centre
Saskatoon, SK
2018 Ford Escape
SEL - Leather Seats - SYNC 3
$23,995 + tax & lic
106,667KM
Tan
Platinum AutoSport
Saskatoon, SK
2018 Ford Escape
SE
$21,000 + tax & lic
113,000KM
White
2018 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
$14,995 + tax & lic
217,121KM
Silver
Budget Auto Centre
Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Escape
SE
$23,999 + tax & lic
60,400KM
White
2019 Ford Escape
SEL - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LEATHER
$24,996 + tax & lic
103,875KM
White
Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon, SK
2018 Ford Escape
SEL - AWD - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
$23,606 + tax & lic
104,375KM
Silver
Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford Escape
SE Backup camera, Heated seats, Cruise control, Remote start
$24,995 + tax & lic
82,673KM
Grey
Platinum AutoSport
Saskatoon, SK
2018 Ford Escape
SE Backup camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Cruise control
$22,995 + tax & lic
131,301KM
Silver
Platinum AutoSport
Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
$21,995 + tax & lic
112,115KM
Blue
Village Auto Sales
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2016 Ford Escape
Titanium
$19,999 + tax & lic
108,260KM
White
2018 Ford Escape
SE
$19,000 + tax & lic
188,788KM
White
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2017 Ford Escape
SE
$CALL + tax & lic
62,630KM
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options