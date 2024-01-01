$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,911KM
VIN 1GNEVKKW4MJ245119
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12928A
- Mileage 27,911 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
The 2012 Chevrolet Traverse rides on a car-like unibody construction giving more agile handling dynamics than a traditional SUV with just as much utility. This 2012 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
One of the best modern family haulers, the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse is a large crossover that boasts a refined ride and an enormous cabin that can fit as many as eight adults. Thanks to its carlike unibody architecture, it's lighter and more maneuverable than a traditional SUV. The Traverse has other advantages as well, including more interior space than other competing crossovers, respectable fuel economy, and top crash test scores.This low mileage SUV has just 27,911 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Steering, power, variable effort
Axle, 3.16 ratio
Battery, high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps
Exhaust, dual with bright tips
GVWR, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg) (CV14526 AWD models only.)
Safety
Rear Park Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare)
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual-note
Interior
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window electric
Floor covering, color-keyed carpeting
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Insulation, acoustical package
Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down and passenger Express- Down
Exterior
Door handles, chrome
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Liftgate, rear power
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)
Tires, P255/55R20 H-rated, blackwall
Headlamps, dual cavity, halogen
Wheels, 4-20" x 7.5" (50.8 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum
Additional Features
Roof rail moldings
Seats, front, heated and cooled driver and passenger
Console, front center with 2 cup holders covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage
Floormats, color-keyed carpeted front, second and third row, removable
Visors, driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim, color-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors
Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-color with integrated turn signal indicators and driver-side memory
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat ...
Engine, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) ((288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [364.5 N-m] with dual exhaust).)
Moldings, body-color with chrome accent bodyside
Mirrors, integral spotter
Seat, 4-way power passenger with power recline and lumbar control
Instrumentation, enhanced Driver Information Center with personalization features, speedometer, tachometer, outside temperature display, low oil, fuel and coolant indicators, odometer, trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass (When (PCJ) Na...
Trim, interior patterned center stack
2012 Chevrolet Traverse