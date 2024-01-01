$10,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 157 XLT
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
307,828KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EF1DKE19822
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 307,828 KM
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
