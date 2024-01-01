Menu
2013 Ford F-150

307,828 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
4WD SuperCrew 157 XLT

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

307,828KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EF1DKE19822

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 307,828 KM

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

