$14,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCab 145 XLT
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
174,970KM
Used
VIN 1FTFX1EFXCFB89475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 24T071
- Mileage 174,970 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
2012 Ford F-150