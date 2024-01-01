$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Expedition
Limited
2014 Ford Expedition
Limited
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
136,634KM
Used
VIN 1FMJU2A50EEF08327
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B12898
- Mileage 136,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!
The Ford Expedition is a full-size SUV with real Ford Truck toughness and dependability. This 2014 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Whether it's getting the kids to school or going on a weekend adventure, the Ford Expedition is a jack of all trades. It's one of the only SUVs that can carry up to eight people plus their cargo while towing a boat without skipping a beat. Four-wheel drive is standard on all models so this SUV can take you anywhere. If you need an SUV that does it all, check out this Ford Expedition! This SUV has 136,634 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2A50EEF08327.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2014 Ford Expedition