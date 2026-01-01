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2014 GMC Sierra 1500

222,599 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2WD Regular Cab Long Box

Watch This Vehicle
14173630

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2WD Regular Cab Long Box

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

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Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
222,599KM
VIN 1GTN1TEH0EZ251638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 222,599 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Map Lights
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Rear Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Exterior

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

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888-813-XXXX

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888-813-0604

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$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2014 GMC Sierra 1500