$13,995+ taxes & licensing
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2014 GMC Sierra 1500
2WD Regular Cab Long Box
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
2WD Regular Cab Long Box
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
222,599KM
VIN 1GTN1TEH0EZ251638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 222,599 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Map Lights
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Rear Wheel Drive
Power Options
Power Locks
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Exterior
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2014 GMC Sierra 1500