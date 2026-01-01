$22,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT - Heated Seats - Sunroof
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT - Heated Seats - Sunroof
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
203,000KM
VIN 3GTU2NEJ4HG463566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 39626A
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Sierra's cabin is engineered to provide you and your passengers with a quiet, and most comfortable experience possible. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 203,000 km. It's Blue in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. Feature rich and luxurious, this Sierra 1500 SLT comes with many extra features over the lower SLE model. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, leather seats which are powered and heated in front, 8 inch colour touchscreen with Intellilink, bluetooth streaming audio, OnStar 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, dual zone climate control, a rear vision camera, EZ lift and lower tailgate, remote engine start plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Sierra's cabin is engineered to provide you and your passengers with a quiet, and most comfortable experience possible. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 203,000 km. It's Blue in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. Feature rich and luxurious, this Sierra 1500 SLT comes with many extra features over the lower SLE model. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, leather seats which are powered and heated in front, 8 inch colour touchscreen with Intellilink, bluetooth streaming audio, OnStar 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, dual zone climate control, a rear vision camera, EZ lift and lower tailgate, remote engine start plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Novlan Bros Sales
#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2017 GMC Sierra 1500