Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

29,995 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149 Laramie Limited -Ltd Avail-

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149 Laramie Limited -Ltd Avail-

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 10936187
  2. 10936187
  3. 10936187
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,995KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7WT9FS563043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,995 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 149 Laramie Limited -Ltd Avail- for sale in Swift Current, SK
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 149 Laramie Limited -Ltd Avail- 29,995 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 4dr Quad Cab 160 WB HD SLT 4WD for sale in Swift Current, SK
2003 Dodge Ram 2500 4dr Quad Cab 160 WB HD SLT 4WD 297,797 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION for sale in Swift Current, SK
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 106,464 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500