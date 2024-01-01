$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 149 Laramie Limited -Ltd Avail-
2015 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 149 Laramie Limited -Ltd Avail-
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
29,995KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7WT9FS563043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,995 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 149 Laramie Limited -Ltd Avail- 29,995 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2003 Dodge Ram 2500 4dr Quad Cab 160 WB HD SLT 4WD 297,797 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 106,464 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Gauvin Motors Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2015 RAM 1500