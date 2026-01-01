Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Journey

64,648 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

Watch This Vehicle
14014350

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 14014350
  2. 14014350
  3. 14014350
  4. 14014350
  5. 14014350
  6. 14014350
  7. 14014350
  8. 14014350
  9. 14014350
  10. 14014350
  11. 14014350
  12. 14014350
  13. 14014350
  14. 14014350
  15. 14014350
  16. 14014350
  17. 14014350
  18. 14014350
  19. 14014350
  20. 14014350
  21. 14014350
  22. 14014350
  23. 14014350
  24. 14014350
  25. 14014350
  26. 14014350
  27. 14014350
  28. 14014350
  29. 14014350
  30. 14014350
  31. 14014350
  32. 14014350
  33. 14014350
  34. 14014350
  35. 14014350
  36. 14014350
  37. 14014350
  38. 14014350
  39. 14014350
  40. 14014350
  41. 14014350
  42. 14014350
  43. 14014350
  44. 14014350
  45. 14014350
  46. 14014350
  47. 14014350
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
64,648KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG8GT172918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26T058
  • Mileage 64,648 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

Used 2016 Dodge Journey AWD 4DR R-T for sale in Swift Current, SK
2016 Dodge Journey AWD 4DR R-T 64,648 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD for sale in Swift Current, SK
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD 75,078 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit Comfortline Local 1 owner trade, save big on gas! for sale in Swift Current, SK
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit Comfortline Local 1 owner trade, save big on gas! 243,979 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2016 Dodge Journey