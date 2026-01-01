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2016 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR R-T
2016 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR R-T
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
64,648KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG8GT172918
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26T058
- Mileage 64,648 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2016 Dodge Journey