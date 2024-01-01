$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SL
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T140
- Mileage 107,463 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Nissan Rogue SL AWD, gorgeous in black, 2.5 L four-cylinder engine, automatic, 4x4 lock mode, economy mode, fully equipped, including heated buckets, console, power drivers seat, fog lights, keyless entry with proximity sensors & push-button start, premium AM/FM/XM/MP3/ CD sound system, bluetooth, rear camera, fold down rear seat, roof, rails, alloy, wheels, privacy glass, and so much more! 107,463 km, Fully inspected and serviced, beautiful condition! Priced for immediate sale at only $17,995. Trades welcome, Low-rate, on the spot financing available. Don’t miss it!
