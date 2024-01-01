Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue SL AWD, gorgeous in black, 2.5 L four-cylinder engine, automatic, 4x4 lock mode, economy mode, fully equipped, including heated buckets, console, power drivers seat, fog lights, keyless entry with proximity sensors & push-button start, premium AM/FM/XM/MP3/ CD sound system, bluetooth, rear camera, fold down rear seat, roof, rails, alloy, wheels, privacy glass, and so much more! 107,463 km, Fully inspected and serviced, beautiful condition! Priced for immediate sale at only $17,995. Trades welcome, Low-rate, on the spot financing available. Don't miss it!

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

Used
107,463KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV6GC731131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T140
  • Mileage 107,463 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Rogue SL AWD, gorgeous in black, 2.5 L four-cylinder engine, automatic, 4x4 lock mode, economy mode, fully equipped, including heated buckets, console, power drivers seat, fog lights, keyless entry with proximity sensors & push-button start, premium AM/FM/XM/MP3/ CD sound system, bluetooth, rear camera, fold down rear seat, roof, rails, alloy, wheels, privacy glass, and so much more! 107,463 km, Fully inspected and serviced, beautiful condition! Priced for immediate sale at only $17,995. Trades welcome, Low-rate, on the spot financing available. Don’t miss it!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

