Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Lexus ES 350

95,985 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle
14082723.810687060?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32097

2017 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 14082723.810687060?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=32097
  2. 14082723
  3. 14082723
  4. 14082723
  5. 14082723
  6. 14082723
  7. 14082723
  8. 14082723
  9. 14082723
  10. 14082723
  11. 14082723
  12. 14082723
  13. 14082723
  14. 14082723
  15. 14082723
  16. 14082723
  17. 14082723
  18. 14082723
  19. 14082723
  20. 14082723
  21. 14082723
  22. 14082723
  23. 14082723
  24. 14082723
  25. 14082723
  26. 14082723
  27. 14082723
  28. 14082723
  29. 14082723
  30. 14082723
  31. 14082723
  32. 14082723
  33. 14082723
  34. 14082723
  35. 14082723
  36. 14082723
  37. 14082723
  38. 14082723
  39. 14082723
  40. 14082723
  41. 14082723
  42. 14082723
  43. 14082723
  44. 14082723
  45. 14082723
  46. 14082723
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
95,985KM
VIN JTHBK1GG7H2247929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26C062
  • Mileage 95,985 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Power Rear Sunshade
Remote Fuel Cover Release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

Used 2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL for sale in Swift Current, SK
2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL 177,004 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew 5.3L, Well Equipped, New Tires, Save $$$! for sale in Swift Current, SK
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew 5.3L, Well Equipped, New Tires, Save $$$! 253,287 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey R-T AWD, 7 Pass, Loaded, Leather, Low kms for sale in Swift Current, SK
2016 Dodge Journey R-T AWD, 7 Pass, Loaded, Leather, Low kms 64,648 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2017 Lexus ES 350