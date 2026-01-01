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2017 Lexus ES 350
4dr Sdn
2017 Lexus ES 350
4dr Sdn
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
95,985KM
VIN JTHBK1GG7H2247929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26C062
- Mileage 95,985 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Power Rear Sunshade
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2017 Lexus ES 350