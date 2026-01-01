$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
4WD Crew SLT 8" Box, Loaded, Inspected & Serviced
2017 RAM 2500
4WD Crew SLT 8" Box, Loaded, Inspected & Serviced
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26T022
- Mileage 211,637 KM
Vehicle Description
8 foot longbox full crewcab. 5.7L Gas V8, 8 speed auto, 3.73:1 gearing, 40/20/40 cloth split bench with power driver's seat, off road package, SLT Plus pkg, rubber flooring, backup camera, remote start. Local trade, SGI history shows no accident claims, rebuilt transmission, serviced, inspected, ready for work or play. Trades welcome. Financing up to 48 months OAC.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Gauvin Motors Ltd
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888-813-0604