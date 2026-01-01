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8 foot longbox full crewcab. 5.7L Gas V8, 8 speed auto, 3.73:1 gearing, 40/20/40 cloth split bench with power drivers seat, off road package, SLT Plus pkg, rubber flooring, backup camera, remote start. Local trade, SGI history shows no accident claims, rebuilt transmission, serviced, inspected, ready for work or play. Trades welcome. Financing up to 48 months OAC.

2017 RAM 2500

211,637 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 2500

4WD Crew SLT 8" Box, Loaded, Inspected & Serviced

Watch This Vehicle
14082720

2017 RAM 2500

4WD Crew SLT 8" Box, Loaded, Inspected & Serviced

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
211,637KM
VIN 3C6TR5JT7HG730625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26T022
  • Mileage 211,637 KM

Vehicle Description

8 foot longbox full crewcab. 5.7L Gas V8, 8 speed auto, 3.73:1 gearing, 40/20/40 cloth split bench with power driver's seat, off road package, SLT Plus pkg, rubber flooring, backup camera, remote start. Local trade, SGI history shows no accident claims, rebuilt transmission, serviced, inspected, ready for work or play. Trades welcome. Financing up to 48 months OAC.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

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888-813-XXXX

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888-813-0604

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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2017 RAM 2500