2018 Dodge Journey
GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,000KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG1JT249622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D4046A
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package!
With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2018 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 104,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Journey's trim level is GT. This Journey GT has a lot to offer for Canadian families. It comes with all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and six-speaker premium audio, rear park assist, remote start, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, performance suspension, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDFG1JT249622.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2018 Dodge Journey