<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> Compare at $36552 - Our Price is just $35487! <br> <br> The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 182,113 kms. Its purple in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EPXJKE53743 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EPXJKE53743</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community. <br><br>Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:<br><ul><li>*Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage</li><li>**Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance</li><li>***Key Fob & Remote Replacement</li><li>****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car</li><li>*****Nitrogen Filled Tires</li></ul><br>Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

VIN 1FTEW1EPXJKE53743

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

