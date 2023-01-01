Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

22,458 KM

Details

GT - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seat

2019 Ford Mustang

GT - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seat

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

22,458KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3668BA
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF6K5110969

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 22,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, SYNC, Proximity Key, Push Button Start!

A legend for its performance, style and great technology features - this Ford Mustang constantly finds a way to take your breath away. This 2019 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 22,458 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 460HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Mustang's trim level is GT. Crank up the power with this Mustang GT offering an exceptional list of features like unique aluminum wheels, power front seats, SYNC communication and infotainment system with enhanced voice recognition and streaming audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, plus steering wheel audio and cruise controls. Additional features include front fog lights, a front lip spoiler, proximity key for push button start and keyless entry, a leather steering wheel and gear shifter, a limited slip differential and 50-50 split folding bench seat to make loading large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, Sync, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Park Assist, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8CF6K5110969.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Park Assist
Sync

