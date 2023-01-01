$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2019 Ford Mustang
2019 Ford Mustang
GT - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seat
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
22,458KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10030389
- Stock #: 3668BA
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF6K5110969
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 3668BA
- Mileage 22,458 KM
Vehicle Description
A legend for its performance, style and great technology features - this Ford Mustang constantly finds a way to take your breath away. This 2019 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 22,458 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 460HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang's trim level is GT. Crank up the power with this Mustang GT offering an exceptional list of features like unique aluminum wheels, power front seats, SYNC communication and infotainment system with enhanced voice recognition and streaming audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, plus steering wheel audio and cruise controls. Additional features include front fog lights, a front lip spoiler, proximity key for push button start and keyless entry, a leather steering wheel and gear shifter, a limited slip differential and 50-50 split folding bench seat to make loading large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, Sync, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Park Assist, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8CF6K5110969.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
Sync
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Standard Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6