2022 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 5 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10466448

10466448 Stock #: 66731

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 5,544 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Telematics Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) (STD) Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.