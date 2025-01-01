$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Murano
AWD Midnight Edition - Heated Seats
2021 Nissan Murano
AWD Midnight Edition - Heated Seats
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,638KM
VIN 5N1AZ2CS7MC129565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Boulder Gray Pearl
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4044A
- Mileage 58,638 KM
Vehicle Description
Blacked Out Exterior, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Emergency Braking, Android Auto!
This Nissan Murano features an eye-catching design, a plush cabin, and high-tech standard features. This 2021 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2021 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This SUV has 58,638 kms. It's boulder gray pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Murano's trim level is AWD Midnight Edition. This blacked out Midnight edition comes with power sunroof, auto dimming rear view mirror, adjustable interior ambient lighting, hands free power liftgate, remote start, Advanced Drive Assist with 7 inch display in instrument cluster, text assistant, Around View Monitor 360 degree camera, dual zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, leather wrapped heated steering, and heated leather seats to lavish you in luxury. An 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, and aux and USB inputs through a Bose premium sound system keeps you connected and entertained while LED lighting with auto on/off headlights, power heated side mirrors with turn signals and intelligent assistance with cruise control with adaptive speed, driver alertness, blind spot intervention, moving object detection, and emergency braking with collision warning helps you stay safe on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blacked Out Exterior, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Automatic climate control
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blacked Out Exterior
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
Call Dealer
306-778-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Nissan Murano