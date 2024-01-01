Menu
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr S, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98

2016 Ford Escape

142,097 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape

S | AWD! | Bluetooth | AC | Cruise | Power Windows/Locks |

2016 Ford Escape

S | AWD! | Bluetooth | AC | Cruise | Power Windows/Locks |

Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,097KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,097 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr S, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Weyburn Dodge

Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Weyburn Dodge

306-842-7333

2016 Ford Escape