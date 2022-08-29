Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Gladiator

2,300 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Weyburn Dodge

306-842-7333

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Gladiator

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave | Heated Seats | Back Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave | Heated Seats | Back Up Camera

Location

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

  1. 9194707
  2. 9194707
  3. 9194707
  4. 9194707
  5. 9194707
  6. 9194707
  7. 9194707
  8. 9194707
  9. 9194707
  10. 9194707
  11. 9194707
  12. 9194707
  13. 9194707
  14. 9194707
  15. 9194707
  16. 9194707
  17. 9194707
  18. 9194707
  19. 9194707
  20. 9194707
  21. 9194707
  22. 9194707
  23. 9194707
  24. 9194707
  25. 9194707
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9194707
  • Stock #: 22003A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Mojave 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window
BODY-COLOUR 2-PIECE FENDER FLARES
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW ALL-TERRAIN (STD)
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24D MOJAVE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" MOJAVE OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Knight Weyburn Dodge

2016 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 107,468 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 213,921 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Knight Weyburn Dodge

Knight Weyburn Dodge

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

Call Dealer

306-842-XXXX

(click to show)

306-842-7333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory