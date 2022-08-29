2022 Jeep Gladiator

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 , 3 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9194707

9194707 Stock #: 22003A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 2,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics BLACK Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats Requires Subscription LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window BODY-COLOUR 2-PIECE FENDER FLARES TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW ALL-TERRAIN (STD) TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24D MOJAVE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" MOJAVE OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.