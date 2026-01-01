$40,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Frontier
Pro-4X
2023 Nissan Frontier
Pro-4X
Location
Yukon Nissan
2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1
866-289-1411
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the robust capabilities of the 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab in a striking red hue. With a dependable 4×4 drivetrain and smooth automatic transmission, this truck is designed to tackle both rugged terrains and urban roads with ease.
The Frontier's bold exterior is complemented by a spacious and comfortable black interior. It boasts a rugged yet refined styling, with modern touches like alloy wheels and distinctive design cues that promise both durability and style.
Inside, you'll find advanced technology designed to enhance your driving experience. Features such as navigation, smart device integration, and a reliable backup camera ensure safety and convenience are always within reach. Enjoy added comfort with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, and optimize safety with systems like lane assist and adaptive cruise control.
This truck is ideal for adventurous drivers and families alike, those who need a reliable vehicle for both work and weekend getaways. Contact us today to learn more about how the 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X can be the perfect fit for your lifestyle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
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