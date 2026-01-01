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<p>Experience the robust capabilities of the 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab in a striking red hue. With a dependable 4×4 drivetrain and smooth automatic transmission, this truck is designed to tackle both rugged terrains and urban roads with ease.</p><p>The Frontier's bold exterior is complemented by a spacious and comfortable black interior. It boasts a rugged yet refined styling, with modern touches like alloy wheels and distinctive design cues that promise both durability and style.</p><p>Inside, you'll find advanced technology designed to enhance your driving experience. Features such as navigation, smart device integration, and a reliable backup camera ensure safety and convenience are always within reach. Enjoy added comfort with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, and optimize safety with systems like lane assist and adaptive cruise control.</p><p>This truck is ideal for adventurous drivers and families alike, those who need a reliable vehicle for both work and weekend getaways. Contact us today to learn more about how the 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X can be the perfect fit for your lifestyle.</p>

2023 Nissan Frontier

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

Watch This Vehicle
14031777

2023 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

Location

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

866-289-1411

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Contact Seller

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
72,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6ED1EK0PN620738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the robust capabilities of the 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab in a striking red hue. With a dependable 4×4 drivetrain and smooth automatic transmission, this truck is designed to tackle both rugged terrains and urban roads with ease.

The Frontier's bold exterior is complemented by a spacious and comfortable black interior. It boasts a rugged yet refined styling, with modern touches like alloy wheels and distinctive design cues that promise both durability and style.

Inside, you'll find advanced technology designed to enhance your driving experience. Features such as navigation, smart device integration, and a reliable backup camera ensure safety and convenience are always within reach. Enjoy added comfort with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, and optimize safety with systems like lane assist and adaptive cruise control.

This truck is ideal for adventurous drivers and families alike, those who need a reliable vehicle for both work and weekend getaways. Contact us today to learn more about how the 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X can be the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Yukon Nissan

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

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866-289-XXXX

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866-289-1411

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$40,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Yukon Nissan

866-289-1411

2023 Nissan Frontier