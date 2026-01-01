Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Embrace the allure of new horizons with the 2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness. Its striking blue exterior radiates confidence and capability, while the AWD system ensures unparalleled drive and handling for your SUV adventures.</p><p>Step inside to find a captivating gray interior, designed to enhance both comfort and style. With a sophisticated look, it features a leatherette and metal-look interior trim, leatherette door inserts, and a leather/piano black gear shifter, offering both eye-catching aesthetics and practical functionality.</p><p>This Outback comes well-equipped with modern technology and a suite of driver assistance features. Enjoy seamless connectivity with smart device integration and stay entertained with satellite radio. Safety is prioritized with features such as lane assist, brake assist, and a backup camera, while the adaptive cruise control provides an enhanced driving experience.</p><p>This ideal companion is perfect for adventure enthusiasts who value comfort and innovation in their travels. Visit Yukon Nissan to experience the outstanding capabilities of the Subaru Outback Wilderness. Contact us today to arrange your personalized test drive.</p>

2023 Subaru Outback

41,578 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Subaru Outback

WILDERNESS

Watch This Vehicle
14463601

2023 Subaru Outback

WILDERNESS

Location

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

866-289-1411

  1. 14463601
  2. 14463601
  3. 14463601
  4. 14463601
  5. 14463601
  6. 14463601
  7. 14463601
  8. 14463601
  9. 14463601
  10. 14463601
  11. 14463601
  12. 14463601
Contact Seller

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
41,578KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTHTD2P3145607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6423
  • Mileage 41,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Embrace the allure of new horizons with the 2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness. Its striking blue exterior radiates confidence and capability, while the AWD system ensures unparalleled drive and handling for your SUV adventures.

Step inside to find a captivating gray interior, designed to enhance both comfort and style. With a sophisticated look, it features a leatherette and metal-look interior trim, leatherette door inserts, and a leather/piano black gear shifter, offering both eye-catching aesthetics and practical functionality.

This Outback comes well-equipped with modern technology and a suite of driver assistance features. Enjoy seamless connectivity with smart device integration and stay entertained with satellite radio. Safety is prioritized with features such as lane assist, brake assist, and a backup camera, while the adaptive cruise control provides an enhanced driving experience.

This ideal companion is perfect for adventure enthusiasts who value comfort and innovation in their travels. Visit Yukon Nissan to experience the outstanding capabilities of the Subaru Outback Wilderness. Contact us today to arrange your personalized test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Yukon Nissan

Used 2023 Subaru Outback WILDERNESS for sale in Whitehorse, YT
2023 Subaru Outback WILDERNESS 41,578 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum for sale in Whitehorse, YT
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum 49,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Whitehorse, YT
2025 RAM 1500 Big Horn 6,280 KM $56,995 + tax & lic

Email Yukon Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yukon Nissan

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

Call Dealer

866-289-XXXX

(click to show)

866-289-1411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Yukon Nissan

866-289-1411

2023 Subaru Outback