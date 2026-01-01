$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru Outback
WILDERNESS
2023 Subaru Outback
WILDERNESS
Location
Yukon Nissan
2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1
866-289-1411
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6423
- Mileage 41,578 KM
Vehicle Description
Embrace the allure of new horizons with the 2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness. Its striking blue exterior radiates confidence and capability, while the AWD system ensures unparalleled drive and handling for your SUV adventures.
Step inside to find a captivating gray interior, designed to enhance both comfort and style. With a sophisticated look, it features a leatherette and metal-look interior trim, leatherette door inserts, and a leather/piano black gear shifter, offering both eye-catching aesthetics and practical functionality.
This Outback comes well-equipped with modern technology and a suite of driver assistance features. Enjoy seamless connectivity with smart device integration and stay entertained with satellite radio. Safety is prioritized with features such as lane assist, brake assist, and a backup camera, while the adaptive cruise control provides an enhanced driving experience.
This ideal companion is perfect for adventure enthusiasts who value comfort and innovation in their travels. Visit Yukon Nissan to experience the outstanding capabilities of the Subaru Outback Wilderness. Contact us today to arrange your personalized test drive.
Vehicle Features
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