2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE w/ 7 Seats, Block Heater
Location
Canada Drives - Calgary
1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6
- Listing ID: 9528898
- Stock #: V-72860
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8GR278644
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 95,107 KM
Vehicle Description
4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, CD player, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Engine Block Heater, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 11182 kilometers below market average! Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 4D Passenger Van SE FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
