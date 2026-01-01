$2,500+ GST
Make it Yours
2008 Dodge Ram 3500
2008 Dodge Ram 3500
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$2,500
+ GST
Actions
Used
569,163KM
VIN 3D7MX39A48G240613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 41874
- Mileage 569,163 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 30.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 41874
Lot #: 526
Reserve Price: $2,500
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
**TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS** **DELAYED SHIFT**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 41874
Lot #: 526
Reserve Price: $2,500
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
**TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS** **DELAYED SHIFT**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$2,500
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2008 Dodge Ram 3500