Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 30.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 41815 <br/>Lot #: 608 <br/>Reserve Price: $7,683 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/> **AC REQUIRES REPAIR** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,955 KM

Details Description

$7,683

+ GST
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14334290

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14334290
  2. 14334290
  3. 14334290
  4. 14334290
  5. 14334290
  6. 14334290
  7. 14334290
  8. 14334290
  9. 14334290
  10. 14334290
  11. 14334290
  12. 14334290
  13. 14334290
  14. 14334290
  15. 14334290
  16. 14334290
  17. 14334290
  18. 14334290
  19. 14334290
  20. 14334290
  21. 14334290
  22. 14334290
  23. 14334290
  24. 14334290
  25. 14334290
  26. 14334290
  27. 14334290
  28. 14334290
  29. 14334290
  30. 14334290
  31. 14334290
  32. 14334290
  33. 14334290
  34. 14334290
  35. 14334290
Contact Seller

$7,683

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
165,955KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG4FR584447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41815
  • Mileage 165,955 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 30.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 41815
Lot #: 608
Reserve Price: $7,683
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
**AC REQUIRES REPAIR**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Dodge Ram 3500 569,163 KM $2,500 + GST
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 146,350 KM $19,900 + GST
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 165,955 KM $7,683 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,683

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan