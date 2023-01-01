Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Escape

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

  1. 9899270
  2. 9899270
  3. 9899270
  4. 9899270
  5. 9899270
  6. 9899270
  7. 9899270
  8. 9899270
  9. 9899270
  10. 9899270
  11. 9899270
  12. 9899270
  13. 9899270
  14. 9899270
  15. 9899270
  16. 9899270
  17. 9899270
  18. 9899270
  19. 9899270
  20. 9899270
  21. 9899270
  22. 9899270
  23. 9899270
  24. 9899270
  25. 9899270
  26. 9899270
  27. 9899270
  28. 9899270
  29. 9899270
Contact Seller

$11,488

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
190,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9899270
  • Stock #: b91722
  • VIN: 1FMCU94G09KB91722

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 FORD ESCAPE WITH 190,000 KMS,AWD,SUNROOF,LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Four Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermitte...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2009 Ford Escape Lim...
 190,000 KM
$11,488 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Quest SL
 220,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Mazda MAZDA3 S
 220,126 KM
$6,488 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

Call Dealer

403-770-XXXX

(click to show)

403-770-9294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory