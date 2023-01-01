$11,488+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Escape
Limited
Location
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
190,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9899270
- Stock #: b91722
- VIN: 1FMCU94G09KB91722
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 FORD ESCAPE WITH 190,000 KMS,AWD,SUNROOF,LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Four Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermitte...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
