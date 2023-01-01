2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 1 , 5 0 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10533177

10533177 Stock #: GT765

GT765 VIN: WDDGF8FBXAF491041

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT765

Mileage 191,505 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.