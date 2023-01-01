Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

241,233 KM

Details Description Features

$11,488

+ tax & licensing
$11,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 Sport

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 Sport

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$11,488

+ taxes & licensing

241,233KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9815053
  • Stock #: 226783
  • VIN: WDDHF8HB3AA226783

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 241,233 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 MERCEDES E350 WITH 241233 KMS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS,BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn S...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

