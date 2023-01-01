Menu
2011 Acura RDX

215,676 KM

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-263-4446

AWD Tech Pkg NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH

AWD Tech Pkg NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

215,676KM
  • Listing ID: 10522374
  • Stock #: 801159
  • VIN: 5J8TB1H53BA801159

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 215,676 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Acura RDX AWD TECH PKG WITH 215676 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE! 

CD Changer,Rear Defrost,MP3 Player,Passenger Air Bag,CD Player,Navigation System,Premium Sound System,Tire Pressure Monitor,Cruise Control,Fog Lamps,Driver Air Bag,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Power Steering,Traction Control,MP3 Player,Automatic Headlights,Child S...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

