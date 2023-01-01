$13,988+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura RDX
AWD Tech Pkg NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
215,676KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10522374
- Stock #: 801159
- VIN: 5J8TB1H53BA801159
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 215,676 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
CD Changer,Rear Defrost,MP3 Player,Passenger Air Bag,CD Player,Navigation System,Premium Sound System,Tire Pressure Monitor,Cruise Control,Fog Lamps,Driver Air Bag,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Power Steering,Traction Control,MP3 Player,Automatic Headlights,Child S...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4