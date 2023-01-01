2011 Acura RDX

$13,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 5 , 6 7 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10522374

10522374 Stock #: 801159

801159 VIN: 5J8TB1H53BA801159

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 215,676 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features CD Changer,Rear Defrost,MP3 Player,Passenger Air Bag,CD Player,Navigation System,Premium Sound System,Tire Pressure Monitor,Cruise Control,Fog Lamps,Driver Air Bag,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Power Steering,Traction Control,MP3 Player,Automatic Headlights,Child S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.