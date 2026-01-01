Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 14.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43320 <br/>Lot #: 913 <br/>Reserve Price: $5,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 BMW X3

250,867 KM

Details Description

$5,300

+ GST
Make it Yours

2012 BMW X3

Watch This Vehicle
14404135

2012 BMW X3

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14404135
  2. 14404135
  3. 14404135
  4. 14404135
  5. 14404135
  6. 14404135
  7. 14404135
  8. 14404135
  9. 14404135
  10. 14404135
  11. 14404135
  12. 14404135
  13. 14404135
  14. 14404135
  15. 14404135
  16. 14404135
  17. 14404135
  18. 14404135
  19. 14404135
  20. 14404135
  21. 14404135
  22. 14404135
  23. 14404135
  24. 14404135
  25. 14404135
  26. 14404135
  27. 14404135
  28. 14404135
  29. 14404135
  30. 14404135
  31. 14404135
  32. 14404135
  33. 14404135
Contact Seller

$5,300

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
250,867KM
VIN 5UXWX5C51CL722184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43320
  • Mileage 250,867 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 14.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43320
Lot #: 913
Reserve Price: $5,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 90,730 KM $17,000 + GST
Used 2022 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 106,894 KM $18,000 + GST
Used 2023 KELLO-BILT 500 2432B for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 KELLO-BILT 500 2432B 0 $CALL + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,300

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2012 BMW X3